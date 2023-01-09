Letter to the Editor: I would like to express gratitude and thanks to Ahmet Acikel of the Home Cafe on Pier Street, Aberystwyth for his generosity in providing Christmas meals to the unfortunate (Cafe to serve free meals to those in need on Christmas Day once again, Cambrian News, 21 December).
Mr Acikel and his family, supported by various businesses, have indeed shown great concern for the unfortunate.
I have to commend Mr. Acikel for his concern over the welfare of those in need. I would like to thank you on behalf of Aberystwyth people for providing this year after year .
Ray Blackburne,
Penparcau