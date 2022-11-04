Thanks for Poppy Appeal support

By Julie McNicholls Vale
Tuesday 8th November 2022 8:15 am
Barmouth Royal British Legion
THE Barmouth branch of the Royal British Legion would like to thank their supporters as we approach Remembrance Day.

Secretary John Beaumont said “it is important to say thank you to all those people and organisations who support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal every year”.

The Poppy Appeal for the coastal area between Barmouth and Harlech raises over £4,500 every year and every penny of received goes to support some 2,500 Armed Forces, veterans and their families in their time of need.

“This couldn’t be achieved without the help and support of some 30 local shops, pubs and hotels who welcome poppy collection boxes on their counters,” John added.

“Our local schools in Harlech, Llanbedr, Dyffryn Ardudwy and Barmouth do an amazing job for us too including introducing future generations to the importance of supporting those in need.

“This year Barmouth Town Council has kindly helped by displaying lamp post poppies throughout the town reminding everyone of the importance of the upcoming remembrance events to be held on both Friday, 11 and Sunday, 13 November at formal services in Barmouth, Dyffryn Ardudwy, Llanbedr and Harlech.

“Street collections made a comeback in 2021 following the pandemic and raised £600 for the appeal, almost entirely collected by local resident and legion member Keith Barber.

“The whole operation for our area is run by Neil McMaster of Llanbedr who, as well as organising the collection boxes and their contents, also makes sure that the 75 poppy wreaths for the different organisations in the area are ordered and distributed.”

