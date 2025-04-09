The A470 Talerddig road officially reopened on Friday following three months of essential works.
The section of A-road had been under automatic traffic-light control since November 2023 when the roadside dramatically collapsed into the adjoining river.
Significant works started on 20 January to sure-up the river bank and prevent further deterioration.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “I understand the disruption caused by the works and I’d like to thank motorists and local residents for their patience whilst the work was taking place.
“However, it was vital this work was carried out at this time to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come.
“I’d also like to thank the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent and their supply chain for their hard work to ensure the work was completed on schedule whilst minimising disruption as far as possible.”
The works were kept on schedule and reopened with automatic traffic-lights on 11 April ahead of the Easter holidays.
Workers will install a safety barrier over April, with all traffic controls to be removed by 30 April - the first time in 17 months.
The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency’s official detour had sent drivers along a 70-mile diversion around Cemmaes and Mallwyd.
However, residents in Bont Dolgadfan will be relieved by the news of the reopening as many drivers, ranging from locals to HGV’s, attempted to cut the diversion short by heading through the small village.
In response, residents created homemade signs warning of ‘soft verges’ and ‘hidden dips’, and telling drivers ‘this is not the A470 - go slow’.
One inventive resident placed a scarecrow in a high-vis at the end of their driveway, whilst another added reflective pin wheels along soft verges.
The consequences of the unofficial detour included emergency road call-outs as vehicles got stuck in ditches, as the soft verges were churned up with the unusually high levels of traffic.
Meanwhile, residents at the far end of the roadworks dealt with their children being shuttled to Caersws train station to be able to attend Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth.
This was then made impossible during the 17-day rail works that closed the adjacent route along the Cambrian Line from 17 March to 2 April.
Despite the bad timing, the rail works which undertook repairs, maintenance and improvements along the line are said to have saved money by being brought forward by two years.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Over the past 17 days, we have renewed tracks outside Machynlleth station, undertaken critical work on cuttings to enhance and maintain the stability and reliability of the earthwork, as well as completed tasks on structures and general maintenance.
“By working with Transport for Wales, we have combined projects that would have taken several years to complete.
“This will significantly help reduce future disruption to passengers and residents living near the railway.”
The works are part of a £15m Network Rail programme, which will lead, in part, to Transport for Wales introducing new train stock into rotation.