The company helping people to ditch disposable nappies

Charlotte Smith of Porthmadog, who works at Babipur, and a selection of the reusable nappies available ( Babipur )

AN ethical business based in Porthmadog has been busy week supporting Reusable Nappy Week, a national campaign to encourage people to ditch disposal nappies.

Babipur has been flying the flag for all things eco-friendly, ethical and inclusive for the past 15 years. Reusable Nappy

Week 2022 (25 April-1 May) is a campaign the company supports because to make a positive impact on the planet by encouraging people to use eco-friendly reusable nappies with their babies, and also help anyone struggling to make ends meet.

Babies can be expensive, but reusable nappies are cheaper than disposable nappies. Babipur’s team of reusable nappy experts are giving advice and support online, face to face or on the phone, and information can also be found on their social media platforms.

Reusable Nappy Week (formally Real Nappy Week) has been running since 2000 and Babipur has been involved for the 15 years they have been running.

Disposable nappies are now considered to be one of the world’s greatest waste problems, yet only around 2-5 per cent of the world’s population are using reusable nappies. This is something Babipur is striving to change.

Joint founder of Babipur, Jolene Barton, said: “We love spreading awareness and getting people started on their journey. Our aim is to always simplify things. Reusable nappies are easy, and it doesn’t have to be all or nothing.”

“The Babipur team are very knowledgeable about reusable nappies. Many of them have been through the reusable nappy journey with their own children, so they get really excited about Reusable Nappy Week and the people they can help.

“They love what they do, work hard and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Babipur understands small changes are key, so they are asking for people to start with just a few nappies, whatever is manageable - even one would make a difference.