Eurgain Haf, who lives within a stone's throw of the Maes at Parc Ynysangharad in POntypridd was presented with the Prose Medal in a colourful ceremony led by Archdruid Mererid Hopwood. This year’s theme was a volume of creative prose not exceeding 40,000 words on the subject of 'Newid' (change). Eisteddfod officials said 14 entries were received. Eurgain, who wrote under the nome de plume of Manaia, wrote a novel called Morfarch Arian (Silver Seahorse). It tells the story of a family of four who all have their issues with mental well-being. The death of a grandmother plays an important part in the novel but the story is not without humour.