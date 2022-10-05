The Rheingans Sisters perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre
The Rheingans Sisters perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Tuesday, 11 October at 7.30pm.
They make playful, powerful and richly connecting music that is wholly contemporary while deeply anchored in folk traditions.
The award-winning multi-instrumentalists have produced three critically acclaimed albums and a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award win for Best Original Track over the last five years.
Drawing on their pan-European musical scholarship and their spirited mission to make connections between the music of different geographical roots, they have developed a rich artistic approach to the deconstruction and reimagining of traditional music alongside their own beguiling compositions.
Performing live, the sisters are on-stage improvisers, with adventurous use of fiddles, voices, banjo, bansitar, tambourin à cordes, spoken word, dancing feet and percussion.
