Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli will receive £36,000 from the Arts Council of Wales to develop a program of exciting events.
This news comes just days before the theatre and cinema at Neuadd Dwyfor reopens after a period of essential maintenance work, which will safeguard the building for the future.
The new-look Neuadd Dwyfor, which is a cultural hub for the Llŷn and Eifionydd area, will open on Thursday, 20 April with a broadcast of the National Theatre Live's The Crucible.
The grant will allow Neuadd Dwyfor to experiment with creating a programme of events, expanding the offer of live events such as live music, cabaret, comedy, dance and theatre shows. The recent maintenance work has safeguarded the historic building which dates to the turn of the last century, from the effects of the weather and has secured it a great venue for a range of contemporary and fascinating entertainment in the future.
Work has also been completed to protect the external red brick to save the building from dampness and the scaffolding on the front of the building was removed at the beginning of April. In addition to this the external work including re-rendering, renewing the lead work and installing new windows has also been completed.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, cabinet member for economy and community, said: "This is a new and exciting chapter in the long history of Neuadd Dwyfor, thanks to significant investment to protect this important resource by Gwynedd Council with the support of the Welsh Government. I am also grateful to the Arts Council for their support in developing a contemporary arts programme that will attract audiences for this new chapter.
"We will be very pleased to welcome back audiences old and new to Neuadd Dwyfor soon, and are looking forward to enjoying great artistic events in the year when we welcome the Eisteddfod to Llŷn and Eifionydd."
There are a number of exciting shows on sale through the box office and website including Pedair + Lleucu Gwawr; An Evening With Shane Williams; Gimme Gimme: Tribute to Abba; Welsh Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte; and Scenes from the Black Plague by Carmarthenshire Theatres.
All the information about events at Neuadd Dwyfor is available on the website www.NeuaddDwyfor.cymru or by following Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.