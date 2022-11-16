The spectacular starlings are back

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Friday 18th November 2022 9:00 am
It’s that time of year again when people can be seen on the pier looking up at the spectacular starling murmuration over Aberystwyth Pier.

Have you been down to the prom to see them yet? If so, did you capture them on camera? Why not share your photographs and video of the starling murmuration with us here.

Aberystwyth
