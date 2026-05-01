A Llandysul man has admitted producing cannabis but denied drug supply charges.
Liam Michael Woodcraft, of Ardengrove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to producing between 700g and 2.1kg of cannabis between 1 October 2024 and 21 February last year at Llandysul.
Woodcraft denied charges of possession of 504.5g of cannabis with intent to supply on 20 February last year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine between November 2022 and 21 February last year.
Woodcraft also denied using electricity without authority between 1 October 2023 and 21 February last year.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 29 May and was remanded on unconditional bail.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.