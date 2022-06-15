Theatre ready to spread its wings once more

BARMOUTH’S Dragon Theatre is preparing to spread its wings once more following a successful meeting at the venue.

Organisers of the AGM, which took place on Monday, 13 June, say there are exciting times ahead for the theatre as plans start to take shape for its relaunch.

During the pandemic, when scheduling was limited, the theatre’s finances took a big hit, but those attending the AGM heard about all the events that are being planned to bring all kinds of culture to Barmouth.

There are already regular film nights - and these are set to continue, with major blockbuster releases on offer alongside old favourites and movies for youngsters. With a nod to local heritage, there’ll be showings from Film Hub Wales about the area’s history and culture.

Music lovers get their treat with a wide range of performers lined up to play, in association with Barmouth Music.

And, of course, there will be plenty for drama lovers, including Strictly Sherlock, a one-man Sherlock Holmes show, to a Christmas pantomime meaning there will be fun for all the family.

“We’re delighted that the Dragon Theatre will be flying again - and thrilled to be hosting so much brilliant work in the very near future”, said Janice Horrocks, chair of the Board of Trustees.

More will be announced in the weeks and months to come.

The Dragon Theatre is always keen to hear from people who would like to share their skills and expertise - and would love to hear from Welsh-speaking people who would be interested in helping to strengthen the theatre’s bilingual programme offerings.

The Dragon Theatre (Theatr y Ddraig) is situated in a former chapel in the heart of busy Barmouth.