Right now, there are 50 active petitions open in Wales calling on Senedd members to debate the issues raised. The campaign to save stroke services at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth collected almost 20,000 signatures, resulting in the issue being debated last month.
Here are the 10 pentitions currently open for the Senedd at present.
•Continue funding Technocamps to provide the support that schools and teachers across Wales rely on. 3,851 signatures
•Abandon the plan to make Wales a "nation of sanctuary". 3,820 signatures
•Improve breast screening uptake for women in Wales. 3,469 signatures
•We require a public poll on 20 mph speed limits as the Welsh people are being ignored. 2,383 signatures
•Childcare funding for working parents when their children are +9 months. 2,106 signatures
•Secure Fair Funding for Charitable Social Care Providers. 1,853 signatures
•Commit to Support Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain's future. 1,834 signatures
•Produce a Clean Water Bill for Wales and for Welsh Rivers. 1,197 signatures
•Return all the M4 to the 70mph speed limit, in Wales. Remove all lower speed limits forced on us.1,174 signatures
• Remove The Manipulative Funding System Forcing Students To Do Welsh Baccalaureate. 1,090 signatures
At Westminster, the parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Ceredigion Preseli constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 14, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Ceredigion Preseli were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,450 out of 2,943,735 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,280 out of 1,026,956 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 886 out of 628,087 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 377 out of 258,619 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 317 out of 190,721 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.
The most popular active petitions in Dwyfor Meirionnydd were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,292 out of 2,943,735 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,310 out of 1,026,956 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 844 out of 628,087 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 341 out of 258,619 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 280 out of 190,721 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 204 out of 176,306 total signatures
