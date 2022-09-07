Thieves steal stones from memorial garden
POLICE are investigating after a dozen stones were stolen from an Aberaeron memorial garden.
Thieves have removed coping stones from the walls of a memorial garden at Henfynyw Churchyard with the church facing a bill of around £1,000 to replace them.
Bob Tilley, Churchwarden and Secretary of Henfynyw Church, described the theft as ‘despicable’ adding: “The Churchyard is the main one in the Aberaeron area and is used by all residents not just our Church members. I hope publicising the theft may stir the consciences of the thieves.
“All the slabs were cemented in place and would have to be bolstered off to break the cement bonding and would require probably 2 men and a pick up truck to remove them.
“We think they must have parked a van on the side lane.
“We would like the stones returned and face a bill of up to £1000 to replace them.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they are investigating the theft, saying: “Sometime between Thursday 25 August and Monday 29 August 12 slate coping stones were stolen from a Memorial Garden at St David’s church, Henfynyw, Aberaeron.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to purchase the coping stones, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected]police.uk, or by calling 101. Quote reference: DP-20220830-089.”
