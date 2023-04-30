The sun is setting on Machynlleth Comedy Festival 2023.
Thousands of people descended on the town this weekend to hear comedians including Nish Kumar, James Acaster, Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Mike Wozniak and many more.This year's festival is expected to be the biggest in its 13-year history with organiser Henry Widdecombe saying he expected over 8,000 people to attend after selling the highest number of pre-sale tickets since the festival started in 2010.
Back then around 300 people attended the festival to see about 30 shows. The festival has grown each year and is now a major event in the UK’s arts and comedy calendar.
As well as ticketed events there were also free comedy shows in the town's woodland areas, as well as live music in the tent at the Plas. Among those performing there were Machynlleth's own Izzy Rabey. Eadyth and Izzy performed earlier today (Sunday). Their most recent single, 'Cymru Ni', was chosen for the S4C and BBC coverage of the Six Nations Rugby in 2022.
Also performing in the tent at the Plas was guitarist Toby Hay. Twice nominated for the Welsh Music Prize, Toby has toured the UK and Ireland extensively.