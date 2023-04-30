As well as ticketed events there were also free comedy shows in the town's woodland areas, as well as live music in the tent at the Plas. Among those performing there were Machynlleth's own Izzy Rabey. Eadyth and Izzy performed earlier today (Sunday). Their most recent single, 'Cymru Ni', was chosen for the S4C and BBC coverage of the Six Nations Rugby in 2022.