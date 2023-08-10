Three people have been arrested and one person is in hospital following an incident in Pwllheli.
North Wales Police told the Cambrian News that "officers are still in attendance at a domestic property on Lower Cardiff Road, Pwllheli".
DI Richard Griffith said: "At this time, I can confirm that one person has been conveyed to hospital, and three people are currently in custody in relation to the incident.
"I would appeal for anyone who witnessed anything in relation to this, or who has any information to please contact us via our live webchat online or on 101 quoting reference A126779."
Earlier this morning, police appealed to the public to avoid Lower Cardiff Road while they dealt with the ongoing incident.
Several police cars, a first responder vehicle and an ambulance have been seen in the area.