Some schools in Ceredigion and Gwynedd remain closed today after Storm Darragh.
Ysgol Bro Tryweryn, Bala is closed all day because the electricity, heat and phones are not working.
Ysgol Botwnnog is also closed all day following storm damage to the school building.
Ysgol Rhos Helyg School, Bronant campus has no power but Llangeitho Campus invites pupils and staff to join them again today.
Gwynedd Council said: “Following a site inspection, the school will remain closed on Tuesday, December 10th. Contractors are on site repairing the damage caused by storm Darragh. The year 7 Parents' Evening has also been postponed.”
The council also said anyone without power following Storm Darrah is welcome to drop by one of Gwynedd’s libraries or leisure centres to keep warm, charge your phone, access the web or just for a cuppa and chat. Details of libraries and centres are available on Gwynedd’s website.