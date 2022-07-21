Thunder and hail warning for west Wales

40-50mm of rain is possible in as little as three hours, the Met Office says ( Met Office/Pixabay )

FOLLOWING a record-breaking start to the week, the Met Office has issued another warning, but this time for heavy rain, hail and thunder storms.

The yellow warning comes into effect at 10am on Friday and runs until 10pm, covering all of Ceredigion and much of south Wales.

Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop throughout the day with 20-25mm of rain in less than an hour possible where storms occur.

The Met Office added: “40-50mm (of rainfall) could fall in two or three hours.

“Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards.”

During a thunderstorm, the Met Office advise that people avoid using landline telephones as the lines conduct electricity.

If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground