The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today, which could affect parts of Ceredigion and Powys.
As well as thunderstorms, the warning says heavy showers are also expected, which could cause some flooding and disruption.
There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible, as well as damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes.
The warning, in place from 12 noon until 7pm tonight, states: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out from late morning. Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in 1-2 hours. Showers and thunderstorms will mostly die out by early evening."