TV and radio star Wynne Evans has been announced as Lampeter Food Fest’s special guest.
Lampeter Food Fest will take place on Saturday, 26 July at UWTSD Lampeter Campus.
Organisers said: “We are very pleased to announce that Wynne Evans will be joining us as our special guest.”
Applications have been received from Welsh food and drink producers and local crafters keen to take part in the show. The names of this year’s attendees can be found on the Lampeter Food Fest Facebook page.
Volunteers who can spare two hours between 6am and 9pm on the day of the festival are being sought. If you would like to volunteer at the FoodFest this year please contact [email protected] to express an interest.
