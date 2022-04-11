Time is running out to register to vote

Gwynedd residents are being reminded that must register to vote in next month’s election.

On 5 May, voters will be able to have their say on who will represent them on their local council.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on 14 April. You can apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Gwynedd Council returning officer, Dafydd Gibbard, said: “The elections are an important opportunity to have your say on who represents you on issues that have a direct impact on daily life here in Gwynedd. But in order to be able to vote, anyone who has not yet registered to vote needs to do so.

“The registering process is fast and easy, but needs to be done before the closing date. If you are not registered by then, you will not be able to vote.”

Rhydian Thomas, head of the electoral commission in Wales, added: “If you have recently turned 16 or moved home, it is particularly important that you make sure you are correctly registered to vote.

“If you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you don’t need to take any action.”

People can vote in person, by post or by proxy vote.