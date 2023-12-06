“We have been developing a proposed masterplan for the site over recent years which seeks to enable concurrent operations of a diverse range of activities. Within the masterplan we have identified several development zones including a new Space Discovery Centre (with the dark sky observatory, planetarium and radio telescope) sited by the existing main entrance as the major visitor attraction, research and development and technology zones being located across the north of the airfield, flight operations and training and Innovation zone being focussed on the existing air traffic control tower complex, and the Space Technology Test Centre (STTC) sitting along the western side of the airfield.