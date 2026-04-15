Pwllheli town councillors have objected to plans to turn an old video shop into a pizzeria.
An application has been submitted to Cyngor Gwynedd to convert the former Video Llyn store at 4 Lower Cardiff Road in Pwllheli into a pizza restaurant.
The application went before Pwllheli Town Council who have objected, with the minutes stating: "Rejection of the application due to an oversupply of pizza restaurants and takeaway places in Pwllheli."
The application has been made by Iqraha Nazir under the company name Pizza-liciouss and states: “Originally, it was an empty space I would like to renovate it to it to a pizza shop which would be a A3 use class -food and drink.
“The empty space would be converted to a pizza shop which can provide important complimentary service in the town centre for everyone and visitors. “Right next door is a vape and a convenience store.”
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has also raised concerns over the proposed pizzeria’s proximity to educational settings, stating: “The proposed site is located less than 1 mile from 3 educational institutions. The close proximity to these settings is particularly concerning, as it increases the likelihood of children and young people being exposed to and influenced by unhealthy food choices.”
The health board also stated the site is surrounded by an already high density of takeaways, restaurants, and shops that predominantly sell food and drinks high in fat, salt, and sugar.
Betsi Cadwaladr added: “Adding another unit to this mix would further contribute to the existing obesogenic environment, making it harder for the local population and visitors to access and choose healthier food options.”
The health board also said the local area is already facing significant health challenges related to overweight and obesity among children, young people, and adults.”
Cyngor Gwynedd will consider the application in the coming weeks.
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