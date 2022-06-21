Top award for community environmental project

A Dyfi Valley community project has been recognised as the best of its kind in Wales.

Pennal 2050 is a collaborative initiative to improve the area for nature and residents alike.

It was chosen as winner in the Landscapes, Nature and Forestry section at the “Celebration of Rural Wales” event in Builth Wells, held by Rural Wales Network to mark 20 years of European funding.

The environmental project, supported by the Sustainable Management Scheme, has allowed local people to plan actions to meet challenges on a landscape level. Collaboration, expertise, ideas, technology and science best practices have been shared on a journey to improve the area for current and future generations.

Partneriaeth Pennal, a group of 40 innovative farming partners, is the lead organisation in Pennal 2050 – a five-year collaborative project stretching from Dyfi Bridge almost to Aberdyfi – which has the support of Natural Resources Wales, Snowdonia National Park and Gwynedd County Council as well as local organisations such as Pennal Community Council, New Dovey Fishery Association, local schools and businesses.

Chair of the Pennal 2050 Steering Group, James Brunton, said: “It is great that our efforts have been recognised nationally by this award. A lot of hard work is going in to develop the various strands of our programme such as a ‘slo-flo’ scheme with 60 interventions of culverts, leaky dams and woody debris, placed in forestry and agricultural areas to encourage water onto adjoining land so creating new habitats which may reduce the flow into the Dyfi below.”

The project is working with several ground-breaking international university-led projects which include research on remote sensing, tree canopy rainfall absorption and mapping for endangered species.

And residents and visitors to Pennal now have a vibrant landmark in the village, thanks to the project – which funded by the Welsh Government Rural Communities’ Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

This new visual interpretation of the landscape has been officially launched with the semi-circular landscape map supported by the funding from the Pennal 2050 project with its design and installation co-ordinated by Pennal Community Council.

Council chair Meirion Roberts thanked the panel’s designers and Pennal 2050 for the opportunity to provide “an eye-catching new addition which is already attracting many visitors to study it and better understand our natural and historic landscape, its biodiversity and the important buildings within it”.

Ysgol Pennal schoolchildren joined the launch and have played their part in Pennal 2050 which has focused particularly on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).