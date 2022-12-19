A Talybont working dog trainer has topped the billing at a recent auction in Yorkshire.
Skipton Auction Mart’s final working sheep dog sale of 2022 was staged in a timed online format, attracting a 53-strong entry comprising a good mix of fully broken, part broken and unbroken dogs, with 35 successfully going under the online hammer and principal prices ranging from £2,100 up to a top call of £7,000.
Welsh vendors were well to the fore and once again it was leading handler and triallist, Dewi Jenkins, of Tynygraig, Talybont, who headed the prices as he has done on multiple occasions in the past at both live and online sales at the North Yorkshire venue.
He led the way at £7,000 with his fully-broken 20-month-old bitch, Mwnt Pip, a daughter of his main stud dog Jock, the reigning 2022 International Supreme Champion, and with whom he also represented Wales at this year’s BBC One Man and His Dog final.
Pip found a new home in Belgium with another renowned breeder and triallist, Jo De Meyst, from Zwevezele, between Antwerp and Gent.
Next best at £5,700 and heading the part-broken prices was another regular Skipton sale topper from Wales and one of the best-known names in the business, top breeder and triallist Kevin Evans, of Llwynfedwen, Brecon.
His fully home-bred January, 2021, black and white bitch, Kemi Floss, is by his European Nursery Champion and dual Welsh and International Brace Champion, Derwen Doug, out of Scalpsie Joy, herself a daughter of fellow Welsh handler Ross Games’ accomplished trials dog Roy. Mated last November to Kevin’s Red Spot, a German import now proving a top stud dog, Floss went to County Tyrone in Northern Ireland and Castlederg’s Clare Harvry.
Kevin also made £3,950 with his May, 2021, fully broken red and white dog, Foxridge Copper, again by Red Spot, out of DW Edwards’ Tanhill Lady. The promising trials prospect also found a new home in Northern Ireland when claimed by L Buchanan, of Roscolban in Co. Fermanagh.
Heading the unbroken prices at £4,000 was yet another Welsh vendor, Sara Oliver, of Welshpool, with her black and white bitch, Cloddiau Jess, a four-month-old son of Clwyd Bob, another top performer from Dewi Jenkins and himself a son of his 2022 Supreme winner Jock. The dam, Nantcydros Lottie, is a daughter to Aled Owen’s 2018 International Supreme Champion, Llangwn Cap. Jess found a new home in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, with Meltham’s Christopher Buckley.
Close behind at £3,900 and again from Wales was Brecon’s Tim Thewissen with his fully broken nine-month-old black and white bitch, Cefneithin Sky, by another Kevin Evans trialling star, Tanhill Glen, a dual European Nursery and Royal Welsh Champion, out of SC Jones’ Freebirch Mist.
Sky was claimed online by Swedish dog trainer Fanny Gott, of Kälkesta Gruvstugan, Fjugesta in Örebro County.