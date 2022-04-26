Top scouting award at Windsor Castle

Four young scouts have travelled to Windsor Castle to receive the highest award available in scouting.

Kerry-Anne, Sam, Ieuan and Jack all from Ceredigion, have all gained the highest award available to Scouts, the Queen Scout Award.

They visited Windsor Castle, on Sunday 24 April, for the Annual Queen Scout parade in front of the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire representing Her Majesty the Queen.

Television adventurer, Bear Grylls, who is the Chief Scout, and a number of Scouting ambassadors including astronaut, Tim Peake, paralympian, Ellie Simmonds and adventurer Megan Hine, were also in attendance at Windsor Castle.

The four, who all have variety of learning difficulties, managed to attend the event with support from their leaders and carers.

The group have also attained their Gold Duke of Edinburgh award.

Scouting in Ceredigion is currently on the look out for a new manager for the county.

You will need to be able to do anything between speaking publicly to devising a strategy for scouting in the county.

There are a number scouting groups in the county with two in Aberystwyth and groups in Lampeter, Aberaeron and Llandysul.

A number of scouting groups have also introduced a new age category.

Squirrels are for children aged between four and six, with beavers starting at six-years-old.