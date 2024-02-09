To celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh Language Music Day) today (Friday), Transport for Wales has analysed the top Welsh Language songs on Spotify based on the number of listens.
Listing the top 10 below, the list provides a range of genres that are all united by the Welsh language - ideal for a commute.
Dydd Miwsig Cymru celebrates the beautiful form of the Welsh language across a range of music genres. Dydd Miwsig Cymru serves as a platform to showcase the rich diversity and talent within the Welsh music scene. This year, the day promises to be even more special as Transport for Wales unveils the top tracks that have been capturing the hearts and ears of listeners - ideal for your Friday commute.
From traditional folk tunes to contemporary hits, the ultimate Welsh songlist curated by Transport for Wales offers a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of Welsh music.
Top 10 Welsh Language Songs on Spotify (as of 05 Feb)
Gwenwyn by Alffa, 3,668,415 listens
Yma O Hyd, Dafydd Iwan, 2,715,450
Tir Ha mor, Gwenno, 2,289,509
Sebona Fi, Yws Gwynedd, 1,125,322
Fel i Fod, Adwaith, 1,080,113
Llwytha'r Gwn, Candelas, 560,267
Ty Ar Y Mynydd, Maharishi, 461,675
Cwîn, Gwilym, 390,541
Rebal Wicend, Bryn Fôn, 360,748
Gwreiddiau, Sŵnami, 339,416
The top ten Welsh Language songs on Spotify offer just a snapshot of the wide array of Welsh music available, crossing over genre and generational boundaries and united by one language.
At 3,668,415 listens, the most popular Welsh Language song on Spotify is revealed as Alffa's Gwenwyn, a poignant anthem exploring toxic relationships, infused with haunting vocals and gritty guitar riffs. Released on their debut album in 2018, the song captivates with its raw emotion and narrative depth, solidifying Alffa's status as a powerhouse within the Welsh rock scene.
Second on the list with 2,715,450 listens is former Gwynedd Councillor Dafydd Iwan's Yma O Hyd. Released in 1983, the song includes patriotic lyrics that resonate deeply within the Welsh-speaking community and everything Dydd Miwsig Cymru represents. As a cultural touchstone, it symbolises the ongoing struggle for language preservation, solidifying its status as a timeless classic.
Lowri Joyce, Welsh Language Strategy Lead at Transport for Wales, said: “Dydd Miwsig Cymru is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the richness and diversity of Welsh language music, something that is at the heart of what we do at Transport for Wales.
“Welsh language music is crucial for preserving cultural identity, fostering a sense of community, and celebrating Wales' rich heritage. It serves as a medium for storytelling, expressing emotions, and connecting people across generations. Through its diverse genres and styles, creating and listening to Welsh language music keeps traditions alive while inspiring creativity and pride. Plus, by adding a few of the favourites to your own playlist it offers a different way to enjoy your commute!”