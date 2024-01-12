On Thursday, 25 January at 7pm, Mwldan will screen National Theatre Live’s Dear England, the touching, funny retelling of Gareth Southgate’s quiet revolution.
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) plays Gareth Southgate in James Graham’s (Sherwood) gripping examination of nation and game.
The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?
With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt, to take team and country back to the promised land.
Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Rupert Goold (Judy) directs this spectacular new play.