Cllr Mike Theodoulou, Chair of One Voice Wales, paid tribute to the achievement of so many councils that deliver grassroots services at the heart of their communities. He also spoke about the cultural change affecting the community and town council sector, arising from challenges such as climate change, the cost-of-living crisis, and post-covid pressures. He also referenced the devolution of powers and responsibilities. Big challenges lie ahead, and these awards help to spread learning about such issues.