Town hall to be lit up in red to mark Remembrance Day
ABERYSTWYTH town hall is to be lit up in red to commemorate the fallen in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday
Canolfan Alun R Edwards is to be illuminated in red from this weekend until 14 November to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.
The war memorial at castle point has in recent years also been lit up in red, but repair work on the castle grounds means this is not possible.
Details of this year’s Remembrance Sunday parade have also been released this week.
A service will be held at 9.15am on Sunday, 13 November, at Holy Trinity Church on the Buarth before a parade through the town from 10.15am, from the town hall to Castle Point, in the company of Aberystwyth Silver Band.
A short service will then be held, followed by a two-minute silence.
Wreath laying will then take place and the names of the fallen on the war memorial will be read out.
Armistice Day will also be marked at 11am on Friday, 11 November on Owain Glyndwr Square.
