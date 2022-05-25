Town prepares for jubilee
A weekend of activities and entertainment is planned for Jubilee weekend in Barmouth.
A 50s film night at the Dragon Theatre on Thursday night is followed on Friday with stalls and activities at the harbour and live music in Talbot Square.
The evening sees more music and a firework display. On Saturday there is a craft fair and more music in Talbot Square.
There will also be competitions around town including crabbing, fancy dress, a treasure hunt and sand castle building.
On Sunday there will be a civic service in the morning, Punch and Judy and more live music at Boathouse Rocks.
Locals and visitors alike will be able to have a go at bowls, Stand Up Paddle boarding, sailing, martial arts, bell ringing and organ playing. Full details can be found at www.barmouth-wales.co.uk/jubilee, or you can contact the Barmouth Town Council clerk on 07799 290635.
