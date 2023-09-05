There are currently three Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place in Ceredigion, covering the town centres of Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Lampeter.
In 2017, the previous Designated Public Space Orders were replaced by council for Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).
These orders allow the banning of drinking alcohol in designated areas in order to address anti-social behaviour in public places.
Implementation of an order makes it an offence should a person fail to comply with a request from a police officer or an authorised officer to not consume alcohol, or refuses to surrender alcohol to the officer.
Offenders are liable to a summary conviction and a fine not exceeding £500.
The three PSPOs in Ceredigion originally had a three-year provision, and were due to expire in October 2020, but legislation allowed the council a three-year extension, where “it is satisfied on reasonable grounds that doing so is necessary to prevent an occurrence or recurrence of the activities identified in the order.”
That happened in 2020, the current expiry date of the PSPOs is now 19 October.
Members of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on 5 September, backed a recommended to extend the orders for a further three years.
A report for Cabinet members said Dyfed-Powys Police, the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner and the three town councils (Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Cardigan), all supported the PSPOs continuing.
“Furthermore, at a Community Safety Partnership (CSP) meeting on 19 June, it was confirmed that Partners consider the PSPOs to be a deterrent and an effective tool in reducing alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour,” the report adds.
The report adds that the extension of the PSPOs will cost of approximately £700 through public notices being placed in the press.