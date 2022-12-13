There's festive fun ahead for CFfI Bro Ddyfi who are doing a Christmas Tractor Run this Sunday to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The run will also raise money for the DPJ Foundation.
More than 20 tractors are already signed up for the run, which costs £20 to enter, and it will be followed by an evening of entertainment for the whole family.
Bronglais Hospital oncologist Dr Elin Jones will be at the start, judging the competitions for best-dressed tractor and best-dressed driver.
Tractors will be leaving Machynlleth’s main car park at 4.30pm, heading to Llanwrin, Aberangell, Mallwyd, Cwm-Llinau, Cemaes, Glantwymyn, Penegoes and then back to Machynlleth Rugby Club.
YFC treasurer Elin Haf Williams said: “This is the first time we have organised a tractor run. It’s going to be a great event, with a family evening of entertainment to follow in the rugby club, with food, drink, live music , craft stalls, a raffle and Santa’s grotto. Lots of festive fun.
“We are raising money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal and the DPJ Foundation. The appeal is important to communities like ours in rural mid Wales. We wanted to help support local services at Bronglais Hospital.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to CFFI Bro Ddyfi for their support and to everyone who has donated to help us reach our target.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
For further information on the appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk