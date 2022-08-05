Trail riders raise £1,400 for Wales Air Ambulance

Wales Air Ambulance community fundraiser Debra Sima, who received the cheque for £1,400, said: “A huge thank you to all the organisers and riders who took part in the two weekend events. We’re delighted that the North Wales branch of Trail Riders Fellowship has once again decided to support our lifesaving 24/7 charity. In total they’ve raised £4,400 during three separate fundraisers which is amazing. Their continued support will enable us to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Thank you so much.”