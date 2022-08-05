Trail riders raise £1,400 for Wales Air Ambulance
THE North Wales branch of the Trail Riders Fellowship have donated £1,400 to the Wales Air Ambulance following their successful camping and trail riding charity weekends.
The successful fundraisers, held near Dolgellau, attracted around 60 members who took part over two weekends. During both weekends donations were collected from each rider taking part. The riders took to the lanes north and south of River Mawddach, where they were blessed with lovely weather.
This is not the first time they’ve supported the Wales Air Ambulance. They’ve raised around £3,000 during two previous events.
Treasurer Mike Rowlands said: “We chose the Wales Air Ambulance knowing what a difference it can make when called upon to attend emergencies to all members of the public. It can’t be overstated how important our members see the value of this wonderful charity to the people of Wales.
“The club members are proud to contribute towards keeping the Wales Air Ambulance flying.”
The North Wales branch of the Trail Riders Fellowship promotes responsible trail riding on legal routes around North Wales.
Wales Air Ambulance community fundraiser Debra Sima, who received the cheque for £1,400, said: “A huge thank you to all the organisers and riders who took part in the two weekend events. We’re delighted that the North Wales branch of Trail Riders Fellowship has once again decided to support our lifesaving 24/7 charity. In total they’ve raised £4,400 during three separate fundraisers which is amazing. Their continued support will enable us to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Thank you so much.”
The public can support the Air Ambulance in a variety of ways. Visit www.walesairambulance.com.
For more information on Trail Riders Fellowship visit trf.org.uk
