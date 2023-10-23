Police are appealing for information after a horse box trailer was stolen from the Criccieth area.
North Wales Police rural crime team said the trailer was stolen last week. Tools were also taken.
A spokesperson said: "The trailer pictured is believed to have been stolen sometime overnight between Tuesday, October 17th and Wednesday, October 18th from a property near the B4411.
"Two Stihl chainsaws, a Stihl strimmer and a Stihl hedge trimmer from a shed at the same property have also been taken.
"Anyone with information, or anyone who has seen a trailer matching the description of the one below since October 17th is asked to make contact with us on 101, or via the website, using reference number A166926."