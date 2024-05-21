Aberystwyth Sea Cadets and staff joined units from across the Southwestern region to attend a district MACT training weekend.
Hosted by Milford Haven Sea cadets, the weekend saw participants taking part in a number of activities.
Aberystwyth cadets achieved a range of qualifications including three RYA Sailing Stage 2, an RYA Power Boat Level 2 and three Small Bore Weapons Handling Training and Shooting qualifications.
Officer in Command Petty Officer Lawrence Burke said: “I am extremely proud of the hard work of all of our cadets which is reflected in their success at the district training weekend.”
The Sea Cadets are a national charity with 400 units, and 15,000 cadets aged 10-18 follow the traditions and customs of the Royal Navy.
Aberystwyth Sea Cadets meet every Monday and Friday evening between 7pm and 9pm at Aberystwyth TA Centre. If you are interested in joining or would like more information you can telephone the unit on 01970 615947 or email [email protected].