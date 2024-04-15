Train services between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno have resumed following emergency repairs to flood damage.
The line was closed on the afternoon of Tuesday, 9 April, when river flooding washed away ballast (stones that support the track) near Dolgarrog station.
Network Rail engineers have since worked around the clock to reopen the railway safely, installing more than 200 tonnes of new ballast.
The work was completed on Friday night, with the line successfully tested on Saturday morning to allow Transport for Wales to resume services between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Rachel Heath, Network Rail Wales and Borders operations director, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out repairs to the Conwy Valley Line. I’d also like to thank our teams who worked tirelessly to plan and carry out the work, allowing the railway to reopen safely.
“While it is always disappointing to have to shut any line for these reasons, we are heartened by the fact the resilience work we completed in 2019 and 2020 allowed us to recover quickly from this week’s incident and reopen the line within four days.”
Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at Transport for Wales (TfW), said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while our colleagues at Network Rail worked to repair the damage caused by the recent flooding.
“Customers can check for the latest travel information using the TfW website, our award-winning mobile app or via our social media channels.”