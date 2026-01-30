Trains were cancelled between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury on Friday after a person died on the Cambrian railway line.
Emergency services were called to the line at around 10.45am on Friday, following reports of a person on the line.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called at around 10.45am today (30 January) to reports of a casualty on the tracks in the Welshpool area.
"Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Replacement buses operated along the line while emergency services attended the scene.
The line reopened at around 2.30pm.
National Rail said: "The emergency services have completed their work following an earlier incident.
"This has allowed all lines between Shrewsbury and Welshpool to reopen.
"Whilst service recovers, trains may still be delayed by up to 15 minutes, revised or cancelled."
