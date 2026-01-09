‘Traitors’ star Leanne Quigley is urging people to kick start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Caernarfon.
The 5K event returns to Parc Coed Helen on 3 May, bringing the community together to go ‘all in’ against cancer and raise funds for life-saving research. Anyone who signs up in January can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a New Year sale by using the code RFL26NY.
Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.
Leanne took part in Race for Life with her fiancé Sophie Jones, after Sophie was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2024. The couple led a team who raised more than £1,200 by completing a Pretty Muddy event last summer- an emotional milestone that marked the end of almost a year of treatment.
Sophie, 33, is now in remission.
Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson Wales, said: “It’s time for Caernarfon to go all in against cancer.
“Whether you’re a five-a-side crew, book club, dance troupe, yoga club, fancy doing something fun with your friends or on your own, we want everyone to join us.
“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support research to beat it.
“For those who enjoy a challenge, our 10k events will be chip-timed, perfect for anyone wanting to track their progress or aim for a personal best.
“But Race for Life is non-competitive. People can walk, jog or run and go at their own pace. What matters most is showing up together.”
