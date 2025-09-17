A travelling grief lounge is coming to Aberystwyth this Saturday to remember the lives of those lost to cancer.
The Murphy Project, a non-profit company supporting those with hair loss, is launching its ‘Remember Me at Sunset’ event series, touring across five towns across five months, “gathering the names and stories of those we’ve loved and lost to cancer”.
The names will go on a surfboard which will travel up and down the coast - the first event launching on Saturday 20 September on Aberystwyth’s promenade.
Emma Eckersley, the Murphy Project founder, said: “After running wellbeing events for people with cancer, I realised how many people were dealing with loss and grief from losing a loved one.
“The surfboard project came from there.
“When you lose someone, there's a feeling like you can't talk about them anymore because other people feel uncomfortable, or you feel you keep going on about them.
“We've got a travelling surfboard to write your loved ones' names on going along the coast.
“We’ll host a travelling lounge to have a sit and a brew and talk about the people you care about, to come together and create new friendships.
“It's somewhere for people to come and talk about the people that you miss... It’s about celebrating who they were and their stories.”
The five events will culminate in a spring send-off memorial event with the surfboard carrying the names of the loved ones.
Businesswoman Emma, from Aberystwyth, launched the Murphy Project in memory of her friend Claire Murphy, who passed away from breast cancer last September.
Follow the Murphy Project on socials for updates on the next dates and locations - https://www.instagram.com/themurphy.project/
