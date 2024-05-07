Trawsfynydd has been ruled out of plans for new nuclear power stations.
Great British Nuclear (GBN) believes Trawfynydd does not have enough space for its first phase of work.
Reacting to the news, MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “As the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd I have emphasised the opportunities of a nuclear industry in the north-west as a whole, and the need for Wylfa and Trawsfynydd to be linked.
“Skills can be transferred from one site to the other, and the sites can support each other. By dismissing Trawsfynydd's potential, the Tory MP for Ynys Môn fails to see the economic opportunities that a development at the site could have for the north-west economy as a whole.
“It has been acknowledged for years that Trawsfynydd is ideally suited for an early SMR development, not least because the site is entirely in public ownership, connected to the grid and well-placed to show how an SMR can perform without a supply of sea water.
“It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this decision is based on political considerations rather than making responsible use of public money and future anticipation of how SMRs will be best used.”