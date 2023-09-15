An application to erect a luxury treehouse overlooking the Cambrian coast has been rejected as “inappropriate”.
Psychologist Nick Horn, who bought Meifod Isaf farm in Dyffryn Ardudwy, near Harlech, in 2018, applied to the Snowdonia National Park Authority for permission to build the treehouse in a secluded paddock.
The plans were drawn up by design consultants Crown and Canopy Ltd from Bristol who specialise in glamping projects.
They say the unique design for the property, which could accommodate up to four people, was influenced by the traditional Celtic roundhouses, with curved timber-frames walls and a roof similar to that of Cae Mabon, the replica roundhouse in Llanberis.
All timber would come from near Dolgellau and the roofs have a wildflower turf system to provide habitats for pollinating insects, and insulated with sheep’s wool.
In their supporting statement the consultants says: “Overall, the rustic yet modern aesthetic, natural materials and organic form will blend easily into the surroundings and the overall structure will be partially obscured in all directions by the three trees it nestles closely into.”
The proposal had the backing of Dyffryn Ardudwy Community Council but has been refused by the National Park Authority officials.
Principal planning officer Aled Lloyd said it conflicted with policies because Mr Horn had failed to show that the development was on a bona fide farm holding and was to supplement farm income through diversification.
He added: “By way of the proposal introducing a new large-scale, inappropriately designed development within the open countryside, it is considered to be an inappropriate form of development which fails to enhance or conserve the ‘special qualities’ of the Eryri National Park, and will have a detrimental impact on the character of the wider landscape.”