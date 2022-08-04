Tregaron 2022: Thursday on the Maes
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Thursday 4th August 2022 4:47 pm
Share
+ 36
(View All)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Here are selection of photographs taken on the maes in Tregaron on Thursday, by Eisteddfod photographer, Aled Llywelyn.
The 2022 Ceredigion National Eisteddfod will run until Saturday, 6 August in Tregaron.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |