Tregaron 2022: Thursday on the Maes

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 4th August 2022 4:47 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share

+ 36
(View All)

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Here are selection of photographs taken on the maes in Tregaron on Thursday, by Eisteddfod photographer, Aled Llywelyn.

The 2022 Ceredigion National Eisteddfod will run until Saturday, 6 August in Tregaron.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

TregaronEisteddfod Genedlaethol
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0