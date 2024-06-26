A FOUR-year-old boy from Tregaron while trying to push a vintage garden roller, an inquest in Aberystwyth has heard.
An inquest into the death of Maldwyn 'Gwern' Evans was held at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on Wednesday and was told that a vintage garden roller 'went over part of his body' in the garden of his home in Tynreithin, Tregaron, on Thursday, 20 June.
A post-mortem has not yet been completed and the inquest was adjourned until October.
The young boy's family this week thanked the local community for their support as they paid tribute to young Maldwyn.
Releasing his photo and a statement through Dyfed-Powys Police, his family said: "As a family, we are incredibly distraught by our tragic loss, and he will be greatly missed by us and the entire community.
"He was a loving son and a caring brother, who touched the hearts of so many.
"He lived his short life to the fullest and will be remembered for his captivating personality.
"He was an extremely keen little farmer who had knowledge and ability beyond his years.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this horrific time. "It has meant so much to the whole family.
"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so."
The headteacher of Ysgol Pontrhydfendigaid, where he was a pupil, Joyce George, said the school was ‘extremely saddened’ by the tragic news.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the death was not being treated as suspicious, adding: "Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving support and they have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”