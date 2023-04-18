The April meeting of Tregaron WI on a very stormy Wednesday evening was an eye-opening one, thanks to guest speaker Sue Lewis, the business development officer for Ceredigion Citizens Advice.
She outlined the types of services that her organisation provides, such as free, confidential information and advice on benefits, debts, energy, housing, jobs and more. Also the different means of contacting them for help, such as by telephone, text or WhatsApp, their Facebook group page and online, as well as by post and actual face-to-face appointments at community venues around the county.
Last year alone, Citizens Advice had over 2,752 enquiries dealt with by their 12 highly efficient trained advisors, spread countywide as well as north Pembrokeshire, and as far as Shropshire (remotely).
It is a national registered charity, of which Ceredigion branch is a charity in its own right. It receives absolutely no funding from Ceredigion County Council. Volunteers help with the workload and more are always needed, receiving rigorous training before helping clients.
Sue informed members of great need for advice in areas such as Aberystwyth and Cardigan, and of the sharp increase in uptake for help in fighting child poverty and of families heavily in debt due to the steep rise in the cost of living.
Sue told members she found her job very interesting and rewarding, and felt warmed by support from the many caring volunteer agencies and community spirit that predominates within Ceredigion.
Following the talk, Monica Rose gave an enthusiastic vote of thanks, Sue then judged the ’Money box/piggy bank’ competition, which was won by Gay Evans. The raffle prize was kindly donated by Sian John and won by one of the newer members, Andrea Preece.
Anyone who would like to attend the WI meetings, to get a taste of what the group is about can contact the president, Stephanie Tebbutt, on 01974 298049. You will be assured of a warm, friendly welcome.
