Trek through freezing Arctic to the Sahara

A FORMER firefighter from Dolgellau who completed a 120-mile trek through the Arctic for charity will take on the Sahara next.

Nigel Bulmer completed the ‘6633 Arctic Ultra’ in the name of the Curtis Palmer Programme.

The event sees contestants cover 120 miles across Canada in freezing conditions reaching as low as minus 35.

Speaking to the Cambrian News Mr Bulmer said: “The Arctic Ultra is a race like no other, it’s more about managing yourself in the environment than it is about being able to race.

“It got down to minus 35 but felt more like minus 45 with wind chill. It’s like living inside your freezer, but colder.

“When you sleep, you have to have all of your gear in your sleeping bag otherwise you’ll wake up and your toothpaste will be frozen.”

However, despite the impressive feat of completing the race in 72 hours, 62 of which were walking he explained, Mr Bulmer doesn’t plan on stopping here.

In the coming weeks, he travels to the Sahara to take on the ‘Marathon des Sables’.

The race takes its entrants 156 miles across the Sahara over seven days. Over these seven days, competitors will experience temperatures up to 50 degrees and will be challenged to cover distances up to 52 miles each day.

This isn’t Mr Bulmer’s first time taking on the challenge however, as he explained.

“I competed in the Marathon des Sables 10 years ago after I’d turned 50 and I suffered quite a lot, but this time I’ve streamlined my provisions and I feel much more ready.”

The first to do these two competitions back to back, Mr Bulmer’s efforts are incredibly impressive, he explained however that the work is for a good cause - The Curtis Palmer Program.

“Linked to the Pilgrim Bandits, a charity that helps support the forces, Curtis Palmer support members of the emergency services,” he said

Mr Bulmer also explained that it was a charity close to his heart.

“All of this was started because of my friend who was also a firefighter.

“He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and has since lost the use of both his arms, so, much of this is for him.

“While money is important, my focus is to raise awareness for the Curtis Palmer Programme and some of the effects of motor neurone.”