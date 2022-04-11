Trial date set

A BLAENAU Ffestiniog man will stand trial later this year after denying using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Kevin Jones, of 32 Penygwndwn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 March.

The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Owain Jennings-Williams in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 28 January.

Jones will stand trial for the offence at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 10 May.