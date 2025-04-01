Tribute has been paid to Aberystwyth businessman, Cledwyn Evans, who has passed away aged 92.
Cledwyn founded Cambrian Tyres on North Parade in 1971 and the business, now run by his son, paid tribute to his drive and commitment.
In a post to social media, Cambrian Tyres said: "All the team at Cambrian are saddened to announce the passing of Cledwyn Evans (1932 - 2025), founder of the business in 1971.
"Simply without his vision, drive and commitment, we would not be the company that we are today - and for that Cledwyn, we humbly thank you.
"Hopefully we will continue to make you proud for many years to come."
Cledwyn is pictured with the BMW Blood Bike donated to the charity by Cambrian in 2021, in memory of his late wife Margaret
Cambrian Tyres added: "Rest in peace boss, from Neville and all the staff both past and present."