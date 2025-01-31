The family of a man who "lit up every room with his infectiously sunny smile" have paid tribute to him.
Gareth Stephenson, from the Aberystwyth area, died in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A470 between Llanidloes and Llandinam at around 10.30pm on Sunday, 26 January.
His family said: “Words can’t describe how much pain this devastating loss has caused our family and will, undoubtedly, cause the people that Gareth has met throughout his life.
“Gareth lit up every room with his infectiously sunny smile and always knew how to make people laugh, whether that be through his love for singing, dancing and all things dramatic or just simply being himself.
“We know that Gareth was well-loved and will be missed by so many people. As a family we have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and love that we have received from so many people and we take comfort knowing that Gareth had such a big impact on so many people.
“We would like to take this time to thank everyone who was a good friend to Gareth. We are forever grateful for the impact you made on his life.
“As a family we will use this time to reflect on our memories of Gareth, we will laugh and cry together and will miss Gareth every minute of everyday. Gareth will leave a big hole in our lives and we can’t even begin to come to terms with his unexpected passing. We would ask that people respect our privacy at this time whilst we begin to grieve for our beautiful son and brother.”
Police continue to appeal for information, dash cam or CCTV footage that could help them with their investigation. If you have any information, visit https://orlo.uk/0RLe2 or call 101. Quote reference: 25*70416