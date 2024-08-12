Tributes have been paid to councillor Paul Hinge who died on Friday.
The Liberal Democrat represented Tirymynach and served as Council Chair from 2021/2022.
Cllr Gwyn Wigley Evans said: “I always really appreciated the advice he gave me. It didn’t matter that we were in different parties - he just helped.”
Former Ceredigion MP Mark Williams said: "Bow Street and Ceredigion have lost a real people's champion.
“He fought for his constituents, and as a Liberal Democrat was with me every step of my political journey.
“I cannot believe the friend I was in touch with a few days ago is no longer with us. He served this community with loyalty and distinction.”
Cllr William Powell, former Lib Dem Mid and West Wales MS and previous Chair of the European Movement in Wales, said Cllr Hinge was "incredibly energetic and dedicated to the causes that mattered to him".
"Alongside his well-known commitment as Armed Forces Champion, Paul was also a passionate internationalist, and believed our country should be at the heart of NATO and the European Institution. He knew the crucial peacemaking mission of both.
"In addition, Paul has an important legacy in his own community, in the form of Bow Street Station. As Senedd Member in 2011-16, I worked alongside Elin Jones MS and then Ceredigion MP, Mark Williams, to make the case for re-opening the station. However, it was Paul and his fellow campaigners locally who did the hard yards delivering support for this landmark project.
"Paul was a kind, hard-working, dedicated councillor and true Liberal. He will be sorely missed."
Aberaeron and Aberarth councillor, Elizabeth Evans, said Ceredigion Council’s Lib Dem’s had “lost a dear colleague and friend”.
“He was a loyal deputy to me, proud to serve the residents of Tirymynach, and a dedicated Armed Forces Champion.
“On behalf of the Liberal Democrat group, we extend our sincere condolences to Paul’s wife Shirley, and all the family, which Paul was so proud of.”
Ceredigion CEO Eifion Evans said: “We are profoundly saddened by the loss of Cllr Paul Hinge.
“His unwavering commitment as Ceredigion’s Armed Forces Champion and his exemplary service as a former Chairman of the Council have greatly benefited our community.
“Cllr Hinge was a passionate advocate for our Armed Forces Veterans and a respected councillor who always prioritised the well-being of Ceredigion’s residents. Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go out to his family during this challenging time.”