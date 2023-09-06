Ffred Ffransis, a lifelong Cymdeithas yr Iaith campaigner who became involved in the organisation under the chairmanship of Gareth, said: "Gareth was the Chairman of Cymdeithas yr Iaith in the mid-1960s when I became an active member, and he provided invaluable leadership by talking to and encouraging young members. He, above anyone else, gave us certainty that the fight for the Welsh language was part of wider, global battle for social justice, and for putting people before corporate interests. Our debt to him is enormous."