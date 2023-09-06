Tributes have been paid to Cymdeithas yr Iaith founder, Gareth Miles.
Gwynedd-born Gareth, 85, was chairman of the movement between 1967 and 1968, and key in introducing its core, continuing principle that the fight for the language is inseparable from the global fight for social justice.
Reflecting upon the success of Cymdeithas yr Iaith in a recent interview with the movement, Gareth said: "The greatest achievement is that the Welsh language and Welsh culture is flourishing as it is in the face of everyone and everything. The culture, our literature and Welsh education is succeeding."
Looking back at his time as chairman of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, he took pride in maintaining the movement's unity, defending the non-violent method, and strengthening the national spirit through opposing and challenging the investiture of the then-Prince Charles in 1969 and the Englishness of the event. He was also crucial in the symbolically-important campaign for Welsh-language road signs, saying: "Certainly, we were successful. Every time we see a Welsh-language sign, Cymdeithas yr Iaith can congratulate itself."
Ffred Ffransis, a lifelong Cymdeithas yr Iaith campaigner who became involved in the organisation under the chairmanship of Gareth, said: "Gareth was the Chairman of Cymdeithas yr Iaith in the mid-1960s when I became an active member, and he provided invaluable leadership by talking to and encouraging young members. He, above anyone else, gave us certainty that the fight for the Welsh language was part of wider, global battle for social justice, and for putting people before corporate interests. Our debt to him is enormous."
Robat Idris, present Chairman of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: "Apart from his contribution as founder and chairman, Gareth Miles introduced and established the principle that still inspires the the work of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, which is that the battle for the language is inseparable from the global battle against against imperial and capitalist power. That principle remains core to our vision to this day.
"His passing is a great loss to the national movement, the socialist movement and the Left in Wales, but greatest of all to his family."
Plaid Cymru spokesperson for the Welsh Language, Heledd Fychan MS, paid tribute saying: “Gareth was a strong and uncompromising advocate of the Welsh language, and his contribution to promoting and mainstreaming it was invaluable. Gareth not only had a love for the language but a love for Wales as well and we offer our condolences to his family and friends in their loss.”