Tributes have been paid to much-loved ‘gentle giant’ security guard ‘Big D’ who worked at Tesco, Bar 46 and the Angel Inn.
The Aberystwyth businesses have been leading tributes to Dimitar Hristov Bolgar who sadly died, aged 44, on his return home to Bulgaria over Christmas.
His funeral is to be held today at noon in his home town of Elhovo near the Turkish border.
His former employers have invited those who knew him to light a candle in his memory – while others are holding memorial events for him.
His former Tesco colleagues have paid tribute on social media.
The Angel Inn owners said: “It's with great sadness we let you all know that Dimitar, affectionately known as Big D, has passed away. Our sincerest thoughts and sympathies go out to his family.
“Big D was one of the nicest guys around, beloved by all he interacted with and worked with, he is a huge loss for our little town and I'm sure everyone will miss him dearly.
“We would like to invite anyone that knew him and wanted to pay their respects to come to The Angel, this Sunday (15 January) at 8pm to get together and celebrate his life with us. Rest in peace.”
The Bar 46 owners said: “Dimitar… where do we even begin.
“What a gentleman. A kind, trustworthy and honest man. We are so sad to say goodbye to one of our loyal employees and such a good friend.
“Rest peacefully Dimitar, you will be greatly missed here at Bar 46 and Aberystwyth.”
Family friends Geraint and Sam Rowlands said: “This is a very sad announcement.
“Our kind and gentle giant Dimitar Hristov Bolgar travelled back to his motherland Bulgaria on 20 December to be with his family for Christmas and New Year. But sadly he died on Tuesday.
“I'd like to invite all friends and colleagues who knew him to light a candle in his memory and life that is spent on this earth.
“He was a disciplined army man, soldier, bodyguard and protected all the things and beings that he loved.
“He wouldn't hurt a fly and always cheered me up with his big smile and soft heart.
“Until we meet again.”